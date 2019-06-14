Home Business

Jet shares tank 16 per cent as NSE impose trading restrictions

According to a circular issued by NSE, the decision was taken as a part of preventive surveillance measures to curb excessive volatility.

Published: 14th June 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shares of grounded airline Jet Airways fell more than 16 per cent intraday on June 13 after stock exchanges decided to impose trading restrictions on the airline effective from June 28 to curb speculative trading in the troubled company

In the early trading hours, Jet’s share price slumped over 23 per cent to 84.80 level compared to the previous close of 110.40 on BSE. By the end of the day, it’s stock closed 16.71 per cent lower that previous day closing at Rs 91.95 a piece. The stock had fallen as much as 65 per cent since the airline shut down its operations in April after failing to secure funds from its lenders.

According to a circular issued by NSE, the decision was taken as a part of preventive surveillance measures to curb excessive volatility.

The stock exchange notified that the shares of the airline will be shifted from “Rolling Segment to Trade for Trade Segment, wherein the settlement in the scrip will take place on gross basis with 100 percent upfront margin and five per cent price band”. This means that a buyer of the stock can only sell shares purchased two days after the purchase date, and no longer trade those shares intraday, reducing speculation in the stock. The move also means that circuit breakers will soon apply on the stock.

Meanwhile, National Company Law Tribunal on Thursday adjourned the insolvency plea against Jet Airways to 20 June as the airline needed more time to respond to notices for recovery of dues. With liabilities of nearly Rs 15,000 crore, Jet is yet to find a buyer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Jet shares Stock market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp