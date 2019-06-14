Home Business

NASSCOM seeks new tax-friendly SEZ policy beyond 2020

The IT body claimed that the IT-BPM industry contributes 6.6 per cent to the country's GDP, employs over 4.1 million skilled workforce and annually earns over USD 130 billion in foreign exchange.

Published: 14th June 2019 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

NASSCOM Senior Director and Public Policy Head Ashish Aggarwal

NASSCOM Senior Director and Public Policy Head Ashish Aggarwal (Photo | NASSCOM website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT body NASSCOM has urged the government to continue the tax incentives to units in special economic zones beyond March 2020, saying that such a move will provide industry with certainty and enable them to invest in long-term strategy.

NASSCOM, in its pre-Budget recommendations submitted earlier this week, said IT-BPM industry contributes 6.6 per cent to the country's GDP, directly employs over 4.1 million skilled workforce and annually earns over USD 130 billion in foreign exchange. "It would be useful to build on this strength by laying out a Special Economic Zones (SEZ) policy keeping the next 20 years in perspective. This would provide industry with certainty and enable them to invest in a long-term strategy," NASSCOM Senior Director and Public Policy Head Ashish Aggarwal told PTI.

He said NASSCOM has suggested that the new tax-friendly SEZ policy should retain existing tax benefits and provide concessional rate of 9 per cent Minimum Alternative Tax (MAT). Also, there should be exemption from dividend distribution tax (DDT). This would help in achieving the USD 5 trillion GDP milestone by 2024. "A new SEZ policy, on the proposed lines, would help generate further employment and increase earnings in foreign exchange. Such a policy would be a net contributor to the Budget kitty and contribute to inclusive growth through economic growth in tier II cities," Aggarwal said adding that retaining the existing SEZ benefits will not result in any additional financial burden.

He pointed out that growth of the sector was affected when MAT and DDT benefits were withdrawn from SEZs in 2011. "In the subsequent years, exports growth declined significantly to low single-digit rates, including negative growth in a year. Recently, the growth has again shown a promise to pick up. It is important that the hard earned gains are not lost, again," Aggarwal added.

He also pointed out that other countries provide significant tax incentives for exports and it is, therefore, important that India's SEZ policy is as attractive, if not more. Citing China, he said that the country offers an incentivised tax rate of 15 per cent to companies in its specified zones.

Moreover, Indonesia, Mexico and South Korea offer reduction of up to 100 per cent in income tax rate to companies in special zones.

NASSCOM has also urged the government to incentivise R&D for IT companies to support development of more technologies and patent creation as well as provide an initial budget for co-funding talent development and re-skilling in IT services.

Besides, the industry body has suggested that long term capital gains arising from sale of shares of unlisted companies should be exempt from tax to encourage investment in startups, and that startups and small and medium enterprises with a turnover of less than Rs 50 crore be exempt from MAT.

It has also urged the government to introduce a point-based reward system for E-waste Recycling Credits for formal organizations to encourage them to channel their e-waste through government-approved recycling centres.

NASSCOM has also pitched for providing co-funding incentives to metropolitan city governments to set up new recycling units through public-private partnerships with large e-waste companies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NASSCOM Ashish Aggarwal 2020 SEZ policy Minimum Alternative Tax Dividend distribution tax Special Economic Zone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp