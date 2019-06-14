Superbike brand Ducati launches new Hypermotard 950 at Rs 11.99 lakhs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Italian luxury motorcycle brand Ducati on Wednesday launched the all-new Hypermotard 950 in India at a price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). The bike comes equipped with a 937cc twin-cylinder engine.

“Hypermotard range has been loved and appreciated by riders who look for a fun and adrenalin-packed motorcycle. The new Hypermotard 950 inherits the sport and fearless characteristics which aligns to the personality of a rider who wants pure fun,” Ducati India managing director Sergi Canovas said. Ducati’s newest offering in India does not confine itself to a supermoto bike alone, but comes with the performance of a dirt bike and the soul of a sports bike, he added.

The Hypermotard 950 is equipped with a 937cc twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta 11° engine with more muscle, greater pulling power and new electronics to ensure smoother control. The twin-cylinder engine has been radically revised and lightened by 1.5 kilogram. It puts out 4 horsepower more than its predecessor, achieving 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and a flat torque curve peaking at 9.8 kgm at 7,250 rpm.

The front view, characterised by the trademark Hypermotard ‘beak’, surmounted by compact headlight with a Daytime Running Light (DRL), gives the bike excellent visibility and underscores a clear ‘family feeling’ with the models that preceded it, the company pointed out.

The riding position has also gone through a full revamp, with the new model sporting a new handlebar, a narrower side profile, and a new seat featuring a flat, extended profile and a moderate bulge in the passenger area for improved comfort.