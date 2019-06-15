Amazon India rolls out Amazon Flex plan for freelance, part-time delivery personnel

By Express News Service

E-commerce juggernaut Amazon has rolled out a new initiative in an effort to add to the number of delivery partners currently operating under its umbrella. Amazon Flex, which was earlier available in markets like the United States and Spain, is now on offer in India and will allow the e-commerce company to on-board part-time delivery personal on its platform.

Under the programme, individuals with two-wheelers can sign up, create their own schedule and deliver packages to Amazon’s customers using a mobile app. According to Amazon, they will be able to earn around `120-140 per hour and payment will be made every Wednesday through an online transfer.However, aspiring freelance delivery partners will have to go through an extensive background verification process and complete hands-on-training before they can begin delivering, Amazon noted.

The program has been launched for now in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai and will eventually be expanded to other cities later this year. Amazon Flex directly targets students, housewives and other professionals who can make deliveries a part time opportunity to add to their fixed incomes.

The program is already live in six other countries including North America, Spain, Japan, Singapore, Germany and the UK. At the moment, the individuals can choose the day and time which can go up to four hours per day. However, a delivery partner can deliver for approximately 25-30 hours in a week. All Amazon Flex participants are covered under a group insurance of upto `5 lakh for accidents and disabilities.