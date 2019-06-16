Home Business

TRAI mulls approach to determine unique mobile subscribers base

The latest TRAI data pegs India's total wireless subscriber base at 1,161.8 million as on March 31, 2019, while the wireless teledensity stands at 88.46.

Published: 16th June 2019 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is mulling ways to arrive at a mechanism to determine the 'unique mobile subscriber base' in the country, according to a senior official.

The latest TRAI data pegs India's total wireless subscriber base at 1,161.8 million as on March 31, 2019, while the wireless teledensity stands at 88.46. This subscriber number, however, does not give the exact picture of those connected or unconnected as it takes into account multiple SIMs and phone connections.

The official, who did not wish to be named, noted that the whole idea is to identify the number of people who are unconnected, and added that the exercise would culminate into finding ways to determine the 'unique' subscribers or those connected.

Even the National Digital Communications Policy document talks of achieving 'unique mobile subscriber density' of 55 per cent by 2020 and 65 by 2022. "Today, the subscriber base is counted based on the number of SIMs issued, but one subscriber may have multiple SIMs. We are mulling ways to determine correctly the number of people who are actually connected or unique subscribers, and it is a complex issue," the official added.

Previously, one of the ways being considered was the mapping of subscribers to Aadhaar or unique identification number, which could have made the entire approach to determining unique subscribers, less complicated.

But, given the restrictions now placed on the use of Aadhaar data for mobile connections, things are back to the drawing board. "We have to find out a fresh methodology for determining unique mobile subscribers. We have started some internal brainstorming on the issue," the official said, adding that different aspects are being explored but no clarity has emerged on the way forward as the issue is complex.

It may take two months for TRAI to finalise the approach on this, the official said, adding that the telecom department may also be looking at the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRAI Telecom Regulatory Authority of India National Digital Communications Policy Unique mobile subscribers base Mobile subscribers data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp