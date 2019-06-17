BHEL bags Rs 800 crore orders to set up 200 MW solar power plants

By Express News Service

Public sector enterprise Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Sunday said its Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) portfolio has touched surpassed the 1,000 megawatt (MW) capacity, after winning two orders worth Rs 800 crore for setting up 200 MW solar energy capacity.

Valued at over Rs 800 crore, the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) orders have been secured from public sector power giant NTPC Ltd and Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL).

The NTPC order envisages construction of India’s largest floating SPV plant with 100 MW capacity at NTPC Ramagundam in Telangana, while the GSECL order is to set up a 100 MW ground-mounted SPV plant at Raghanesda Ultra Mega Solar Park, Banaskantha district in Gujarat.

BHEL offers EPC solutions for both off-grid and grid-interactive SPV plants at various locations in India, including the Lakshadweep islands. Out of its current portfolio of more than 1 GW of SPV plants, nearly 500 MW has already been commissioned.

Last week, the company had announced winning two separate renewable projects. On June 10, it had three major orders in quick succession, for setting up of SPV power plants on EPC-basis in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The orders, with a cumulative value of Rs 520 crore, have been secured from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company, GSECL and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals.

A day later, BHEL announced securing order for erection of the upcoming 2x1000 MWe Turbine Generator Island Units 3&4 at Kudankulam Nuclear Power project in Tamil Nadu, which is being set up with Russian cooperation. Valued at over Rs 440 crore, the order has been placed by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd.

BHEL’s Electronics Systems Division in Bengaluru is manufacturing space-grade solar panels using high-efficiency cells and space-grade battery.