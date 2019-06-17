Govt decisions 'influenced' by Naxals who 'entered' the system under Congress regime: Chhattisgarh BJP

By PTI

RAIPUR: In hard-hitting remarks against the six-month rule by Congress in Chhattisgarh, the Opposition BJP accused the state government of going “soft” on Maoists and suspected the Naxals to have “intruded into the system of government and influencing its decisions”.

The political resolution passed by the BJP state working committee in Raipur targeted the Bhupesh Baghel government raking up the Maoist issue stating that “either owing to some unknown conspiracy the state government is going soft on Naxals or it seems that the urban Maoists have found their way into the system having an effect on the official decisions”.

The resolution put forth by senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agarwal further recalled the killing of the only BJP MLA from Bastar Bheema Mandavi in Dantewada, calling it as a conspiracy. “There is an environment of anarchy and insecurity in the state”, the resolution stated.

While asserting that the people of the state are feeling deceived by the Baghel government, the state BJP has decided to hold the statewide demonstration on June 22 on various issues including the problems faced by farmers, supply of fertilisers-seeds, power cuts, bonus and neglecting of pledges made by Congress in their poll manifesto ahead of the Assembly polls.

“This is the reason the BJP after the Assembly elections regained lost ground during the Lok Sabha polls winning 9 out of 11 seats and within 100 days the party has registered an increase of 18 per cent vote share in Chhattisgarh”, the party asserted.

The saffron party further decided to undertake membership drive and increase the strength of members by at least 20 per cent. “The membership drive will begin from July 6 on the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and will continue for a month”, the state BJP president Vikram Usendi said.