Home Business

IndiGo places USD 20-billion order for LEAP 1-A engines with US-based CFM International

Calling it the "largest ever single engine order in history", the airline said that "delivery of the first LEAP-1A-powered A320neo is scheduled in 2020."

Published: 17th June 2019 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

IndiGo Monday announced that it has placed a 20-billion order for LEAP-1A engines with US-based CFM International. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  IndiGo, India’s largest carrier by market share, has placed a $20 billion order with CFM International for LEAP-1A engines to power its future fleet of 280 Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft. 
To support the new LEAP-1A fleet, IndiGo has also signed a long-term service agreement with CFM International. Earlier, the airline used to place much of its engine orders with Pratt & Whitney (P&W). According to aviation analysts, the shift comes against the backdrop of a spate of technical snags faced by the carrier’s A320neo and A321neo aircraft powered by P&W engines.

IndiGo currently operates a fleet of 17 A320neo aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines, which are part of its total fleet of 215 A320/A321 family aircraft. The first LEAP-1A-powered A320neo aircraft is scheduled to be delivered in 2020.

 “The CFM LEAP engines will allow IndiGo to maintain its strong focus on lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency with high standards of reliability,” said Riyaz Peermohamed, chief of aircraft acquisition and financing officer, IndiGo. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indigo LEAP-1A CFM International

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp