IndiGo places USD 20-billion order for LEAP 1-A engines with US-based CFM International
Calling it the "largest ever single engine order in history", the airline said that "delivery of the first LEAP-1A-powered A320neo is scheduled in 2020."
NEW DELHI: IndiGo, India’s largest carrier by market share, has placed a $20 billion order with CFM International for LEAP-1A engines to power its future fleet of 280 Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft.
To support the new LEAP-1A fleet, IndiGo has also signed a long-term service agreement with CFM International. Earlier, the airline used to place much of its engine orders with Pratt & Whitney (P&W). According to aviation analysts, the shift comes against the backdrop of a spate of technical snags faced by the carrier’s A320neo and A321neo aircraft powered by P&W engines.
IndiGo currently operates a fleet of 17 A320neo aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines, which are part of its total fleet of 215 A320/A321 family aircraft. The first LEAP-1A-powered A320neo aircraft is scheduled to be delivered in 2020.
“The CFM LEAP engines will allow IndiGo to maintain its strong focus on lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency with high standards of reliability,” said Riyaz Peermohamed, chief of aircraft acquisition and financing officer, IndiGo.