Home Business

New 'Swachh Bharat' drive? Centre sacks 15 tainted senior revenue officials

Last week, the government had dismissed 12 income tax officials who were facing corruption charges.

Published: 18th June 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

The Ministry of Finance office in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)

The Ministry of Finance office in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government today ordered compulsory retirement of 15 senior revenue officials dealing with indirect taxes on various corruption charges, just a week after similar action was initiated against 12 officers of the Income Tax Department.

According to the sources in the Finance Ministry, 15 officials were terminated under Rule 56 (j) of central civil services (pension) rules, were senior officials of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) including the rank of Principal Commissioner and Commissioner.

READ HERE | Crackdown on corruption: More babus on government’s radar

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (j) of rule 56 of the Fundamental Rules, the President of India has retired 15 officers of Indian Revenue Service (C&CE) in public interest with immediate effect on completing 50 years of age,” the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The list includes Anup Srivastava, Principal Commissioner, Pr ADG (Audit) Delhi, Atul Dikshit, a commissioner who was under suspension and G. Shree Harsha, Commissioner, ADG DGPM Chennai.

Assistant Commissioner of Mumbai GST Zone, Vinod Kr. Sangha, Assistant Commisioner of Bhubaneswar GST Zone, S.S. Bisht and Amresh Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi GST Zone were also among the 15 compulsorily retires officials.

The charges against the officials included corruption, extortion and bribery.

Last week also the President ordered the retirement of 12 senior officials of the IT department Finance Ministry for alleged corruption, extortion and sexual harassment.

According to the sources, more such action is likely to be initiated against many tainted officials in the coming week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Income Tax CBIC I-T department Finance ministry corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp