New 'Swachh Bharat' drive? Centre sacks 15 tainted senior revenue officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government today ordered compulsory retirement of 15 senior revenue officials dealing with indirect taxes on various corruption charges, just a week after similar action was initiated against 12 officers of the Income Tax Department.

According to the sources in the Finance Ministry, 15 officials were terminated under Rule 56 (j) of central civil services (pension) rules, were senior officials of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) including the rank of Principal Commissioner and Commissioner.

READ HERE | Crackdown on corruption: More babus on government’s radar

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (j) of rule 56 of the Fundamental Rules, the President of India has retired 15 officers of Indian Revenue Service (C&CE) in public interest with immediate effect on completing 50 years of age,” the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The list includes Anup Srivastava, Principal Commissioner, Pr ADG (Audit) Delhi, Atul Dikshit, a commissioner who was under suspension and G. Shree Harsha, Commissioner, ADG DGPM Chennai.

Assistant Commissioner of Mumbai GST Zone, Vinod Kr. Sangha, Assistant Commisioner of Bhubaneswar GST Zone, S.S. Bisht and Amresh Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi GST Zone were also among the 15 compulsorily retires officials.

The charges against the officials included corruption, extortion and bribery.

Last week also the President ordered the retirement of 12 senior officials of the IT department Finance Ministry for alleged corruption, extortion and sexual harassment.

According to the sources, more such action is likely to be initiated against many tainted officials in the coming week.