Home Business

RBI to examine concerns over data localisation

The US government and its MNCs find a problem in the new rule for payments companies asking to store data only in India.

Published: 19th June 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will examine concerns around recently released rules that require payments companies to store customer data exclusively in India, a direction which irked the US government with US-based multinationals like Google and Mastercard being impacted by the new stringent regulations.

The government’s statement that the RBI will look into these issues comes after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met representatives of technology companies and heard their concerns on Monday. “All the companies who were represented in this meeting put forth their concerns related to RBI data storage requirements and processing related guidelines issued by the RBI. Deputy Governor of RBI, BP Kanungo, assured the industry representatives that the Reserve Bank of India will look into this,” a government statement said.

Last year, the RBI had asked payment firms to ensure that their data was stored exclusively on local servers, setting a tight six-month deadline for compliance. That deadline was reportedly missed by some foreign firms including credit card giants Visa and Mastercard.

ALSO READ| Commerce Minister Goyal asks companies to submit concerns on draft e-commerce policy in 10 days

The review of the rules comes on the back of trade tensions between India and the US intensifying, with the Americans ending preferential trade quotas for Indian exporters and India raising tariffs on 28 products including almonds and walnuts.

Concerns were also expressed at the meeting about a draft e-commerce policy that requires exclusive local storage and processing of data generated by users in India from various sources including e-commerce platforms, social media and search engines. “The e-commerce industry representatives also put forth their concerns before the Commerce Minister about the e-commerce draft policy which they felt was not adequately consultative,” the statement said.

Goyal also asked e-commerce representatives to send their concerns in writing within 10 days. US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, during his recent visit, while flagging tariff concerns, also raised non-tariff trade issues, including data localisation.

Putting heads together

Companies that participated in the meeting with Piyush Goyal included Facebook, Dell, Amazon, SAP, Google, Cognizant, Paypal, IBM, VISA, Microsoft, American Express, Infosys, Reliance Jio Infocomm,  OLA, Makemytrip, flipkart, Shopclues, Yatra and Snapdeal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India Data localisation concerns Piyush Goyal India data protection

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp