Blacklisting of suppliers raises concerns on Jan Aushadhi drugs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) blacklisting over 18 pharmaceutical firms supplying drugs to the government’s Jan Aushadhi Kendras, concerns were raised over the quality of medicines and manufacturing practices.

Over the past one year, BPPI found 25 batches of drugs used to treat acid reflux, peptic ulcers, fever and hypertension, along with painkillers and antibiotics, as sub-standard and has blacklisted over 12 suppliers from business for two years.

Typically, BPPI enters into a contract with pharma firms and the procured drugs are supplied to various Jan Aushadhi Kendras managed under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. There are 4,677 such centres as on December 2018. The BPPI signed pacts with as many as 146 pharmaceutical firms to procure generic medicines to be sold through dedicated retail outlets.

Some of the suppliers whose drugs were labelled sub-standard include AMR Pharma India Private Limited, Modern Laboratories, Ravian Life Science, Maxchem Pharmaceuticals, Theon Pharmaceuticals and Mascot Health Series. Some of the companies that were blacklisted by BPPI include Overseas Health Care, Hanuchem Laboratories, Legen Healthcare, AMR Pharma India, Jackson Laboratories, Mascot Health Series and Terrace Pharmaceuticals. It is unclear if any of the companies also export generic drugs.

“We haven’t received any communication in this regard. And we don’t foresee any impact on pharma exports this fiscal,” Ravi Uday Bhaskar, Director General, Pharmexcil, told Express. Pharmexcil is the government-authorised agency promoting pharma exports. He said that in terms of quality and manufacturing practices, there were no serious lapses or violations that could affect exports.Interestingly, state-run Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd is one among the 18 companies whose drugs were found below quality standards.