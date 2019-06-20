Home Business

Blacklisting of suppliers raises concerns on Jan Aushadhi drugs

Some of the suppliers whose drugs were labelled sub-standard include AMR Pharma India Private Limited, Modern Laboratories, Ravian Life Science and Maxchem Pharmaceuticals.

Published: 20th June 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) blacklisting over 18 pharmaceutical firms supplying drugs to the government’s Jan Aushadhi Kendras, concerns were raised over the quality of medicines and manufacturing practices.

Over the past one year, BPPI found 25 batches of drugs used to treat acid reflux, peptic ulcers, fever and hypertension, along with painkillers and antibiotics, as sub-standard and has blacklisted over 12 suppliers from business for two years.

Typically, BPPI enters into a contract with pharma firms and the procured drugs are supplied to various Jan Aushadhi Kendras managed under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. There are 4,677 such centres as on December 2018. The BPPI signed pacts with as many as 146 pharmaceutical firms to procure generic medicines to be sold through dedicated retail outlets.

Some of the suppliers whose drugs were labelled sub-standard include AMR Pharma India Private Limited, Modern Laboratories, Ravian Life Science, Maxchem Pharmaceuticals, Theon Pharmaceuticals and Mascot Health Series. Some of the companies that were blacklisted by BPPI include Overseas Health Care, Hanuchem Laboratories, Legen Healthcare, AMR Pharma India, Jackson Laboratories, Mascot Health Series and Terrace Pharmaceuticals. It is unclear if any of the companies also export generic drugs.

“We haven’t received any communication in this regard. And we don’t foresee any impact on pharma exports this fiscal,” Ravi Uday Bhaskar, Director General, Pharmexcil, told Express. Pharmexcil is the government-authorised agency promoting pharma exports. He said that in terms of quality and manufacturing practices, there were no serious lapses or violations that could affect exports.Interestingly, state-run Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd is one among the 18 companies whose drugs were found below quality standards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India BPPI Jan Aushadhi drugs Jan Aushadhi drug suppliers
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp