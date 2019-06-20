Home Business

Government likely to shun NITI Aayog EV-only proposal

Sources said that the rise of alternative fuels such as hydrogen cell, and problems with total phasing out of an industry dependant on petroleum fuel technology, would have to be considered.

Published: 20th June 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The proposal of government think tank NITI Aayog to fully transit from internal combustion engines (ICE) towards electric vehicles (EV) by 2030 has come up with resistance from within the government.

Sources in multiple ministries said issues such as coming of age of newer and more efficient technology in future, the rise of alternative fuels such as hydrogen cell, and problems with total phasing out of an industry dependant on petroleum fuel technology, would have to be weighed.

They said the government would support the use of alternate technologies and EVs to cut down India’s oil import bill rather than opting for a 10-year plan to go fully electric. Moreover, the government is also concerned over the large employment base of the automobile sector, which may go down significantly if ICE engines are phased out totally.

“We need to be technology neutral rather than dogmatic over one particular technology. Science may make solar or fuel cell powered cars cheaper tomorrow,” officials said. NITI Aayog’s proposal is that only EVs should be sold after 2030 to increase usage of clean-fuel technology and cut India’s dependency on oil imports.

The new proposal to bring in only EVs came days after the think tank had proposed switching of all vehicles below 150CC to electric by 2025, which has irked the auto industry with many manufacturers calling the proposal unrealistic and impractical.

Industrial body SIAM, which recently raised concerns on the NITI Aayog proposal to have only electric two-wheelers post 2025, recently circulated a white paper on alternative fuels in the country in which it asks the government to look at CNG, LNG, LPG, Hydrogen and biofuels like ethanol, methanol and bio-diesel as alternative fuels and roll out infrastructure with a firm plan for next five years and tentative plan for next 10 years.

Govt to waive EV registration charges

The government proposed to waive registration charges for EVs to boost adoption of environment-friendly vehicles. The country plans high penetration of such vehicles by 2030.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NITI Aayog NITI Aayog EV transformation NITI Aayog green vehicles proposal
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp