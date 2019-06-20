Home Business

Two ex-IL&FS executives sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till June 25

IL&FS former joint managing director Arun K Saha and its transportation network MD K Ramchand were remanded in ED's custody by a special PMLA court till June 25.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two former IL&FS executives arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged roles money laundering for the crisis-hit lending firm, were Thursday remanded to six-day custody of the central agency.

The two were arrested late Wednesday and produced before Judge P P Rajvaidya of the special court set up under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The duo's were the first arrests in the case of financial irregularity by IL&FS.

The central agency had lodged a money laundering case against the firm in February this year and had raided homes and offices of a number of its former executives twice to gather additional evidence.

The debt crisis of the infrastructure lender came to light following a series of defaults in payments of loans by its group companies beginning September 2018.

IL&FS, which has defaulted in payment of loans to SIDBI has a combined debt of over Rs 91,000 crore along with its subsidiaries.

