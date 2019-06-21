PM Modi brainstorms with key secretaries in Finance Ministry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and top officials of the finance ministry to discuss the agenda for the economy ahead of the budget. “The PM met the whole budget team. The agenda of the meeting was restricted to discussing the upcoming budget and to discuss some of the flagship schemes. The discussion was also on some of the key issues that require immediate attention in the budget,” a senior official from the finance ministry told TNIE.

However, this was not the first meeting. The Prime Minister also met top bureaucrats of the finance ministry and NITI Aayog on June 18, where they discussed the economic scenario and the slowdown. Sources said the meeting was at the Prime Minister’s residence and had in attendance all five secretaries, Finance Minister and the budget team.

The Prime minister is also going to attend a meeting organised by NITI Aayog on June 21 where he will discuss some of the issues concerning industry and economy, including employment.

That apart, Modi is also slated to meet bankers separately to discuss issues concerning financial situation and the recent liquidity crisis.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present the Budget on July 5.