Bengali record label SVF inks rights pact with PPL

ENS Economic Bureau By

One of eastern India’s largest record labels and film distributors - SVF Entertainment - has signed an agreement with the country’s largest collective rights management firm - Phonographic Performance Ltd. (PPL) — in order to more effectively monetise its large stock of content rights, public performance and radio rights across India.

The decision is a major one, say, industry analysts, because of the wealth of rights that SVF has under its belt and the reach of PPL’s distribution network. According to the fine print, the agreement will result in SVF becoming a member of PPL, with the music licensing company enhancing its growing membership numbers. PPL currently represents more than 320 music labels with more than 1.5 million international and 0.8 million domestic songs in their repertoire.

The agreement also enables PPL to expand into the rather large Bengali music market, in both the public performance and broadcast segments. According to industry experts, this deal will open up the legal right to publically perform myriad popular Bengali numbers including hits like ‘Dhaker Taale’, ‘O My Love’ and ‘Benche Thakar Gaan’, among others.

SVF Entertainment MD Mahendra Soni said, “Joining hands with PPL in India directly helps us focus on our core creative business. Earlier we were monetising in parts ourselves. PPL has right teams and digital tools for them to enable monetisation on a larger scale. The revenues we earn from public performance and radio, will plough it back in new talent and creating more hits.”

PPL India CEO MD Rajat Kakar said, “SVF commands a lion’s share in Bengali music and they are the largest media and entertainment house in the East. The signing of SVF Entertainment is a big milestone as it takes us to No.1 position in the East Indian market. We are proud to associate with them.”