Home Business

Department of Expenditure reports fiscal deficit at 0.75 per cent of GDP in April

Total receipts include Net Tax Revenue to Centre (Rs 71,637 crore), Non Tax Revenue (Rs 23,293 crore) and other receipts (Rs 2,701 crore).

Published: 23rd June 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Fiscal deficit

Representational image

By IANS

 

NEW DELHI: Fiscal deficit for the month of April was at Rs 1,57,048 crore which is 22 per cent of the budgeted estimate for the year 2019-20, slightly lower than what it was in the same period a year ago and as a percentage to the GDP, the fiscal deficit is at 0.75 per cent, Department of Expenditure (DoE) figures showed.

These are the fiscal situation of the Central government as seen from the accounts for April 2019 of the Controller General of Accounts (CGA). For 2019-20, the fiscal deficit has been set at 3.4 per cent of the GDP in the interim Budget.

The fiscal deficit is Rs 1,57,048 crore - 22 per cent of budget estimate (BE) (the corresponding period for the previous year - COPPY 24 per cent). The receipts are sufficient to cover only 38 per cent of expenditure. As a percentage to GDP, the fiscal deficit is 0.75 per cent and revenue deficit is 0.61 per cent, the figures of Review of Accounts of April of the CGA stated.

For April, the total expenditure of the government was Rs 2,54,679 crore or 9 per cent of BE (COPPY 9 per cent), comprising revenue expenditure of Rs 2,24,091 crore - 9 per cent of BE (COPPY 8 per cent) and capital expenditure of Rs 30,588 crore - 9 per cent of BE (COPPY 16 per cent).

Total receipts were Rs 97,631 crore --5 per cent of the BE (COPPY 4 per cent). Gross tax was Rs 1,21,190 crore -- 5 per cent of the BE (COPPY 5 per cent). The net tax revenue to the Centre was of the order of Rs 71,637 crore -- 4 per cent of BE after deducting devolution to states (Rs 49,544 crore) and collections under National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) to be transferred to National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) (Rs 9 crore).

Total receipts include Net Tax Revenue to Centre (Rs 71,637 crore), Non Tax Revenue (Rs 23,293 crore) and other receipts (Rs 2,701 crore). During the month of May, the plan releases for various schemes to the tune of Rs 2,012.70 crore were made to the states.

A sum of Rs 49,543.62 crore was devolved to states as their share in Central Taxes and Duties. In addition, releases of the order of Rs 3,850.57 crore were made to the states in May, as recommended by the 14th Finance Commission. NDRF allocation was Rs 788.75 crore and Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) was Rs 2,850.57 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Department of Expenditure India fiscal deficit GDP Fiscal Deficit April National Calamity Contingent Duty
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp