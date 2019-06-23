Home Business

Internet video services consumers willing to watch ads for cheaper plans

Published: 23rd June 2019

A fair percentage of Indian consumers are willing to watch advertisements on online video streaming platforms (video OTT) if it would result in cheaper plans. According to a survey published by international media industry tracker Brightcove Inc., 25 per cent of video OTT consumers in India want to pay nothing for content, but are open to watching ads while watching it.

Another 25 per cent is willing to pay a lower fee for content by watching limited ads and 14 per cent would like an option where they can customise their price and ad packages. Only about 14 per cent are willing to pay a higher fee to be free from ads. Overall, 35 per cent of the Indian market is willing to consider a reduced monthly subscription OTT package that broadcasts ads depending on the price. The study polled 9,000 participants across nine countries in Asia, including 1,000 consumers in India. 

“Indian consumers do not mind seeing ads as part of their shows, especially if they are getting a deal. OTT service providers should take advantage of this preference and make the advertising experience engaging while limiting ad loads per break,” said Janvi Morzaria, India sales director, Brightcove. 

