Home Business

Logistics sector to add 1.49 lakh new jobs in April-September FY20

The TeamLease Services biannual 'Employment Outlook' report for the April-September 2019-20 estimated that the logistic sector will witness a growth of 3 per cent adding 1.49 lakh jobs.

Published: 24th June 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Jobs, Job, recruitment, appointment

For representational purposes.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The logistics sector is likely to add 1.49 lakh new jobs in the April-September period of this financial year mainly triggered by the growing online seller base in smaller cities, according to a report.

The TeamLease Services biannual 'Employment Outlook' report for the April-September 2019-20 estimated that the logistic sector will witness a growth of 3 per cent adding 1.49 lakh jobs.

The report was based on a research done across 19 sectors and 14 geographies surveying 775 enterprises in India and 85 businesses across the globe.

"Currently the logistics sector employs around 82.4 lakh people as of second half of 2018-19. The penetration of e-commerce companies to tier II and III cities has created an increased demand for talent in this sector," Teamlease Services head of industrial, manufacturing and engineering vertical Sudeep Sen said.

The sector is forecast to witness 14.19 per cent job growth. Railways, waterways, air freight and warehousing are the areas wherein talent absorption will be the highest, Sen said.

As per the findings of the report, with 31,480 new jobs Mumbai tops the list of cities with maximum opportunities for talent in logistics sector followed by Delhi with the addition of 28,510 new jobs in the same period.

Tier II cities witness a huge rise of 5 per cent in hiring sentiment in the April-September 2019-20, followed by tier-III towns and rural areas of 2 per cent growth each, it said.

Further, the report revealed that all tiers of the hierarchy in the sector, except the senior levels, will witness a healthy increase in hiring sentiment.

The hiring outlook for mid-levels is expected to grow by 4 per cent and the entry and junior levels by 3 per cent each, it added.

The report said attrition rates in the logistics sector will not be that significant from the October-March, 2018-19, which was at 17.27 per cent.

In the overall scenario, medium-sized businesses is expected to see a huge jump of 5 per cent, large businesses will report a growth of 2 per cent and small businesses by 1 per cent, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Logistics sector jobs Employment Employment Outlook
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp