Home Business

RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya resigns ahead of Union Budget 2019

Acharya, a Professor at the New York University's Stern School of Business joined the banking regulator in January 2017 and his term was to expire next February. 

Published: 24th June 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya is the second top RBI official to quit after Governor Urijit Patel.

RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya is the second top RBI official to quit after Governor Urijit Patel. (Photo | IANS Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an unexpected development,  RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya quit, nearly six months ahead of the end of his three-year term.

Confirming the same, the central bank in a statement on Monday said, "A few weeks ago, Dr Acharya submitted a letter to the RBI informing that due to unavoidable personal circumstances, he is unable to continue his term as a Deputy Governor of the RBI beyond July 23, 2019. Consequential action arising from his letter is under consideration of the Competent Authority." 

Acharya, a Professor at the New York University's Stern School of Business joined the banking regulator in January 2017 and his term was to expire next February. 

RBI sources told Express that 'the issue was very much on the table, though the timing was unexpected.  "The government should act quick and appoint a deputy governor soon. It cannot be an internal replacement," he added.  

It may be noted that Acharya was in the government's cross-hairs last October opposing the centre's demand for transfer of RBI's excess reserves. 

ALSO READ: Viral Acharya bats hard for independence of Central banks

In a sensational speech, he stressed the need for RBI’s independence and the importance of a central bank’s autonomy.  Invoking Argentina's precedent, he warned that the governments that don't pay heed to their central banks would certainly attract 'the wrath of the markets.' 

The speech was in response to the government's insistence on getting its way on a host of issues including management of bad loans, credit to MSMEs and liquidity. Board members were at loggerheads in a stormy meeting in October that stretched for hours but ended inconclusively. 

This prompted Acharya to go public, expressing his disappointment through a public speech, which rattled the government.

Though officials in the Ministry of Finance initially tried to smoke the peace pipe at the central bank's meeting last November, eventually, it led to the exit of the then RBI Governor Dr Urjit Patel the following month. 

Acharya was one of the outspoken deputy governor's and had used public speeches as a medium to convey his ideas and proposals including setting up a bad bank or the need to pursue privatisation and banking consolidation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Viral Acharya RBI RBI deputy governor
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp