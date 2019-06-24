Home Business

Viral Acharya: A strong votary of central banks independence

Acharya felt that many nations are seeing the central bank independence being compromised and asserted that independent central bankers will remain undeterred.

Published: 24th June 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya | YouTube

RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya | YouTube

By PTI

MUMBAI: Viral Acharya was a strong believer in the central bank's independence and autonomy, which he considered crucial for economic progress and financial stability, and had even warned that any government undermining their monetary authorities would face the wrath of financial markets and economic fires.

Acharya, who has quit six months before his three-year term as the deputy governor in-charge of the monetary policy department ends, had said many nations are seeing the central bank independence being compromised and asserted that independent central bankers will remain undeterred.

The Reserve Bank has gone through a tumultuous time in the past two and half years, starting with a change in policymaking where rate-setting shifted to a six-member panel that experts commended as a step in the right direction, to the surprise resignation of Governor Urjit Patel in December 2018.

Speculation about Acharya's exit had started on the day of his boss resignation, forcing the RBI to deny it then.

Acharya went public with his thinking on the sensitive topic of central bank independence during a speech at the peak of the run-ins between the Mint Road and the Government that culminated in Patel's departure on December 10 last year which included specific mentions of points of differences like government eying RBIs capital buffers.

Citing an Argentinian example, where governor Martin Redrados resignation over differences with the government was not taken kindly, Acharya had warned of the consequences that await.

Governments that do not respect central banks independence will sooner or later incur the wrath of financial markets, ignite economic fires, and come to rue the day they undermined an important regulatory institution; their wiser counterparts who invest in central bank independence will enjoy lower costs of borrowing, the love of international investors, and longer life spans, he had said in the October 26, 2018 speech delivered in Mumbai.

He had further said that while the theme of independence is of great sensitivity, it is of even greater importance to our economic prospects.

Acharya, who will return to the New York University's Stern Business School in August instead of in 2020, felt the RBI has made good progress in earning its independence, pointing to the formation of the rate-setting monetary policy committee.

To secure greater financial and macroeconomic stability, these efforts (like MPC) need to be extended to effective independence for the Reserve Bank in its regulatory and supervisory powers over public sector banks, its balance- sheet strength, and its regulatory scope.

Such endeavour would be a true inclusive reform for the future of our economy, Acharya had said in the same speech.

In the speech that was delivered over a month before Patel's resignation was made public and the subsequent appointment of retired career bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das as the governor, Acharya had said that appointing a non- technocrat to a key position is among the ways in which the independence is compromised.

Appointing government (or government-affiliated) officials rather than technocrats to key central bank positions, such as governor, and more generally, senior management, is among the ways the institutional autonomy can be undermined, he had said.

Others may include a steady attrition and erosion of statutory powers of the central bank, blocking a rules-based approach and setting up parallel regulatory agencies with weaker statutory powers, he had said.

Acharya, who was called as the 'Poor Man's Rajan', over the many similarities with the former Governor Raghuram Rajan who also left RBI against his wishes to continue, had also warned of a talent crisis at the central bank if its independence is seen to be compromised.

When the governance of the central bank is undermined, it is unlikely to attract or be able to retain the brightest minds that thrive on the ability to debate freely, think independently, and effect changes, attrition of central bank powers results in attrition of its human capital and deterioration of its efficiency and expertise over time, he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Viral Acharya Viral Acharya resignation RBI deputy governor RBi dy governor resignation
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp