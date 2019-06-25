Home Business

Caught between US ban and China pleas, India in a quandary over Huawei

This has prompted India to set up labs to test both Chinese and western manufactured equipment in the two sectors.

Published: 25th June 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is in a quandary over letting Huawei participate in setting up its 5G infrastructure — Both the US authorities and Indian intelligence agencies have reservations on the use of the Chinese built gear; but user companies and China itself is lobbying in favour of Huawei, making it extremely difficult for India to take a final call.

The US administrations, besides having advised India to shun Huawei as it could pose a security risk, has now written to the Indian government warning that any Indian company found supplying equipment or products of American origin to Huawei or its associated companies would face action.

The US has already banned Huawei over security concerns and Washington has been pressuring other countries to follow suit.

Till now, India has not allowed Huawei to participate in 5G trials that are currently on as a precursor to the country’s auctioning of 5G spectrum or airwaves. An interministerial committee is looking into the issue and the decision may be as much political as it could be technical.

Top officials said that India may also look at the British model, which in compromise has kept Huawei out of the core 5G system backbone, to protect British defence and government networks.

However, Britain has allowed telecom firms to use Huawei gear in a way that limits its access to the core 5G infrastructure. 

Indian intelligence agencies always had their doubts about Chinese gears.

However, tests in electronic labs set up by India has till now not revealed any spyware that would allow Huawei or other Chinese gear-makers to spy on the telecom switches and other hardware they have supplied to India.

“There have been cases of data traffic patterns, which were considered suspicious on Huawei equipment, but as yet it has not been proven to be cases of monitoring by Huawei,” said Ravi Visvesvaraya Sharada Prasad, co-founder of Advanced Technologies Group. 

India, like many other countries using Chinese power and telecom gear for its basic infrastructure, has long been suspicion of the cheap buys. There have been allegations that these could be remotely controlled from a Chinese site. This has prompted India to set up labs to test both Chinese and western manufactured equipment in the two sectors.

However, many Indian telcos that are used to Huawei gear, are enamoured of its lower costs. The Chinese government itself is in favour of Huawei’s entry into India's 5G network.

China on Thursday urged India to make an “independent judgement” about Huawei’s operations in the country without being guided by the US ban on the telecom giant’s products and grant an “unbiased and nondiscriminatory” environment to Chinese businesses.

Tech dependency

Except for Jio, which mostly uses Samsung gear, other telecom operators in India, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, use a mix of Huawei, Nokia and Ericsson equipment.

“Though in recent years, it has mostly been Huawei,” said Prasad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Huawei Ban Huawei US-China Trade War
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp