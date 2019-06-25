Home Business

Homebuyers seek Rs 10,000 crore fund in Union Budget for stalled projects 

The National Capital Region alone accounts for about one lakh stalled homes stuck in insolvency proceedings or other financial crises.

Published: 25th June 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

construction, building, architecture, civil engineering, Real Estate

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Disappointed by the plethora of stalled housing projects across the country and widespread apathy among real estate developers, homebuyers have prepared their own wishlist from the soon-to-be-announced Union Budget for the financial year 2019-20 seeking a Rs 10,000 crore stress fund to help complete stalled projects.

“Despite RERA (realty law), most of the ongoing projects have not been completed. It is time now to end this problem by creating a ‘stress fund’ to the tune of at least Rs 10,000 crore to complete stuck real estate projects on a pan-India basis,” said the recommendation, which was forwarded to the finance minister by the Forum For People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE).

The objective should be to complete all pending real estate projects pan-India within a span of five years, it said.

“You are aware there are over five lakh home buyers whose hard-earned life savings are stuck in different real estate projects across the country due to indefinite delay and fund diversion by builders,” FPCE President Abhay Upadhyay said, pitching for the creation of the fund to end the mental and financial distress inflicted on these home buyers.

The association has also demanded that home buyers should be categorised as primary secured creditors.

“This has also become a breeding ground for seeking insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, under which the home buyers are categorised as unsecured creditors, thus putting their life’s savings at risk,” the memorandum said, adding that  “this will clean-up the sector, infuse rapid development, restore faith in the sector, and with strict implementation of RERA, the chances of recurrence of such delays will be minimal.” 

According to ANAROCK Property Consultants, India’s top seven property markets have a total stock of 5.6 lakh delayed housing units worth a staggering Rs 4,51,750 crore.

Most were launched either in 2013 or before that. The National Capital Region (NCR) alone accounts for about one lakh stalled homes stuck in insolvency proceedings or other financial crises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Budget 2019 Budget 2019 Real estate real estate projects
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp