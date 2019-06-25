Home Business

With resignation of Viral Acharya, RBI's autonomy takes another hit

The wrath of markets awaits governments that don't respect the institution's independence, outgoing Deputy Governor Viral Acharya warned in October.

Published: 25th June 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya

RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)

By Andy Mukherjee
Bloomberg

Viral Acharya's departure as a deputy governor of the India’s central bank is worrisome, though not altogether surprising.

Last October, Acharya delivered a hard-hitting speech on central bank independence. While that ostensibly dealt with Argentina in 2010, the thinly veiled similarity with New Delhi’s plan to raid the Reserve Bank of India’s balance sheet didn’t fool anyone, least of all an embarrassed and angry government.

A standoff over the government’s intentions was temporarily resolved by pushing to a panel of experts the question of whether the RBI had excess capital and could return some of it to the finance ministry. That didn’t prevent the central bank from losing autonomy in other ways.

Governor Urjit Patel abruptly left in December, and was replaced by a former civil servant. The scope for dissent on the RBI’s six-member monetary policy committee, of which Acharya was a member, shrank.

A Matter of Excess

New Delhi believes the central bank's $32 billion contingency fund and some of its miscellaneous other liabilities and provisions are excessive and could be handed over to the government.

Nowadays, the ministry and the central bank are mostly singing from the same prayer book. And that may not be a bad thing in the short run considering that a liquidity-constrained Indian economy has staggered under an unfolding shadow-banking crisis, something that an inflation-focused RBI almost completely missed. Even Acharya, who was arguing his dissenting position of “no-rate-cut” as late as April, reluctantly cast his vote with the majority when it lowered benchmark borrowing costs again in June.

The RBI isn’t blameless. Yes, the government has played fast and loose with GDP data; it shied away from reforming the governance of troubled state-run banks, and didn’t like it when the RBI, as the banking regulator, tried to discipline them. New Delhi also saddled the monetary authority with a chaotic currency ban. Yet the central bank’s own repeated modelling failures and maladroit supervision of financial firms have also weakened it.

ALSO READ | Fiscal deficits: Viral Acharya, Shaktikanta Das had different takes at June review

The efficacy, and indeed the very survival, of India’s fledgling inflation-targeting regime is in doubt. Raghuram Rajan, the former governor who originally proposed the framework, wanted stable inflation expectations at home to spur greater use of the Indian currency abroad, leading to a permanent drop in India’s cost of capital. That longer-term goal may also get jettisoned.

For now, all this may not matter. With the U.S. Federal Reserve looking set to reduce rates, India, too, can afford to be adventurous with monetary policy to help paper over the cracks in its shadow banks. If that revives even an impression of growth, global investors will come in droves, especially when there’s not much yield anywhere else.

However, this is the third hasty departure in three years of a top-ranking Indian central bank official who openly disagreed with New Delhi. If perfect ideological consonance with a fiscally irresponsible government – a structural feature of India regardless of who’s in power – becomes a prerequisite for a leading role at the monetary authority then one day, when markets are less forgiving, India will find itself lacking in credible institutions.

Acharya says he’s resigning six months prematurely for personal reasons, which may include a desire to rejoin the faculty of New York University for the fall term, according to reports in Indian media. 

But if the government goes ahead and helps itself to a dollop of the central bank’s capital, investors will draw their own conclusions. Sooner or later, the “wrath of financial markets” awaits those that emasculate such an important regulatory institution, as Acharya said in his October speech. It’s a warning that may come back to haunt New Delhi.

(This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Viral Acharya RBI Urjit Patel
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp