YEIDA launches land use schemes for Jewar hub

The bidding was initiated after the visit of CM Yogi Adityanath this month to Greater Noida, where he had said that the area around Jewar airport should be developed as an economic city.

Published: 25th June 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

According to the officials, YEIDA’s schemes will be across industrial, institutional and mixed land use categories.

By Express News Service

With the Uttar Pradesh government working to create a business hub around the planned Jewar airport, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has launched three land schemes for commercial, Industrial and mixed land use in the area.

“The Jewar Airport project has initiated lots of interest among buyers. Things are moving at a fast pace. We are planning a business city around this, as a part which we have launched three land schemes,” a senior official from YEIDA told this publication.

The schemes will involve nearly 120 plots, which will be launched in sectors like 18, 20, 24, 32 and 60, and will be open-ended.

While 20 plots under the mixed land use scheme are in sectors 24 and 24A, 60 plots are under the industrial land scheme and are located in Sector 32, and around 40 plots under the institutional land scheme are in sectors 18, 20 and 22E.

While applications for industrial and institutional plots are to be obtained and submitted online, forms for the mixed land use scheme will be available at ICICI Bank branches in Delhi-NCR from June 24.

The bidding was initiated after the visit of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath this month to Greater Noida, where he had said that the area around Jewar airport should be developed as an economic city, be well planned, friendly to investors and industry to enable simultaneous development of the area alongside the airport project.

So far, seven Indian companies have responded to the global bid document for Jewar airport and the bidding process will continue till October this year.

The development authority has also expressed satisfaction with the pace of land acquisition, with YEIDA officials saying that the district administration is likely to complete 80 per cent of the planned land acquisition in the first phase by August 31.

In the first phase, the land is being acquired in six villages: Dayanatpur, Rohi, Kishorepur, Parohi, Ranehra and Banwariwas.  

So far, 30 per cent of the land has been acquired here at a cost of Rs 900 crore.

