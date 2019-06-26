Home Business

E-commerce policy in 12 months, draft retail policy in two weeks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is in New Delhi this week, is also expected to raise these concerns with the Indian government.

Published: 26th June 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

DPIIT secretary Ramesh Abhishek

DPIIT secretary Ramesh Abhishek

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited e-commerce policy will be released within 12 months and deal with crucial subjects such as data localisation and FDI in the sector, said an official who attended the second marathon meeting chaired by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal. 

Separately, in a meeting convened by the Ministry of Commerce with domestic trade associations to deliberate on the National Retail Policy, DPIIT secretary Ramesh Abhishek said that a draft of this policy will be released in the next ten days seeking comments from the trading fraternity. 

Ramesh said that the government has tried its best at all levels to understand the ground realities of retail trade and the policy is being designed accordingly to relieve traders from hardships, engage them in a better way and help them grow their respective business in a structured manner which will be to the advantage of Indian economy. 

Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that the government has almost moved to fully to the e-system whereas, till now, only 35 per cent of traders have been able to computerise their business.

“Serious steps are needed to link the rest with computerised systems and the government should provide 50 per cent subsidy,” Khandelwal said.

As for the e-commerce policy, Goyal is said to have emphasised India’s openness to discuss issues related to data, e-commerce and FDI with other countries, but on a reciprocal basis. This comes at a time when major foreign players who hold large chunk of India’s e-commerce market have raised concerns on data localisation norms. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is in New Delhi this week, is also expected to raise these concerns with the Indian government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
E commerce policy
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp