Facebook rolls out new rules for political advertising globally

The social networking platform already requires that advertisers get authorized and add disclaimers to political ads in over 50 countries and territories, including in India.

Published: 26th June 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

The logo for social media giant Facebook, appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square

The logo for social media giant Facebook, appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square (File photo | Facebook)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook has rolled out its transparency tools globally for advertisers wanting to place ads about social issues, elections or politics.

The social networking platform already requires that advertisers get authorized and add disclaimers to political ads in over 50 countries and territories, including in India. "Now we're expanding proactive enforcement on these ads to countries where elections or regulations are approaching, starting with Ukraine, Singapore, Canada and Argentina," Sarah Schiff, Product Manager at Facebook said in a blog post on Tuesday.

As part of the authorization process for advertisers, Facebook confirms their ID and allow them to disclose who is responsible for the ad, which will appear on the ad itself.

The ad and "Paid for by" disclaimer are placed in the Ad Library for seven years, along with more information such as range of spend and impressions, as well as demographics of who saw it. "The authorization process will not change in countries where we've previously launched, and people who previously authorized will not need to reauthorize," said the company.

"Beginning today, we will systematically detect and review ads in Ukraine and Canada through a combination of automated and human review. In Singapore and Argentina, we will begin enforcement within the next few months," said Facebook which also plans to roll out the Ad Library Report in both of those countries after enforcement is in place.

"We're also rolling out access to our Ad Library API globally so regulators, journalists, watchdog groups and other people can analyze ads about social issues, elections or politics and help hold advertisers and Facebook accountable," said Facebook.

In countries where Facebook is not yet detecting or reviewing these ads, "these tools provide their constituents with more information about who's influencing their vote -- and we suggest voters and local regulators hold these elected officials and influential groups accountable as well".

TAGS
Facebook Facebook ads Facebook political ads Facebook ad regulations
