Home Business

NTPC and PowerGrid Corporation of India joint venture set to be gamechanger for power sector

NEDCL, a 50:50 joint venture, will focus on managing challenging distribution areas where the retailers, also known as discoms, face power theft and other difficulties.

Published: 27th June 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

Representational image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what may be a game-changer for the country’s ailing electricity distribution sector, the two state-run power giants — NTPC and PowerGrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) — have signed an agreement to set up a joint venture discom: National Electricity Distribution Company Limited (NEDCL).

NEDCL, a 50:50 joint venture, will focus on managing challenging distribution areas where the retailers, also known as discoms, face power theft and other difficulties. “The main aim is to undertake the business for distribution of electricity in distribution circles of India and related activities,” PGCIL said in a statement.

That apart, the recent move paves the way for the two central public sector entities to enter the power supply business, which until now has largely been the territory of state discoms. Coming at a time when state discoms are struggling to contain their losses, experts say the move is likely to have far-reaching ramifications for the segment.

“We have always been very vocal about having a centralised agency to discharge payments for power purchase for renewable energy since we expect more domestic and foreign investments in this sector. A national level agency is certainly preferred over the state utilities and is expected to introduce certainty of payments for power purchase among many other things,” said Venkataraman Rajaraman, Director - Infrastructure Group, India Ratings and Research.

Over the years, successive governments have tried to address the issues plaguing the power distribution segment, but in vain. In 2015, the NDA government had launched the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) to turn around the fortunes of beleaguered state discoms. Short on cash, the discoms, however, continue to struggle plagued by issues ranging from inadequate tariff hikes, high aggregate technical and commercial losses, inadequate and untimely subsidy disbursements.

Losses of the state-owned discoms jumped by over 40 per cent to Rs 21,658 crore at the end of FY19. At the same time, the dues of discoms to power generation companies (gencos) stood at Rs 38,023 crore. Discoms’ flagging fortunes have not only affected gencos but have also caused stress in the banking sector which is faced with huge NPAs. The problem has only multiplied with the states’ refusal to ink new power purchase agreements (PPAs), as they are not willing to buy more electricity.

In such a situation, the creation of a national electricity distribution company, which also serves as a central electricity buying agency, could potentially address several of these issues. It could bring relief to power producers, bring stranded capacity back to life, ensure timely payment and address the issue of stressed assets in power generation. The new entity could also procure electricity at competitive rates, the benefits of which could then be passed to end consumers.

Rajaraman also pointed out that when payments from discoms get delayed even by a year, it increases the default rates in the distribution sector where investments are expected, not at all encouraging for a growing sector. “The least an investor would expect is certainty of payments for goods and services sold. Investors repose a good amount of confidence in SECI type of PPA and payment mechanism. It will be good to have all the RE projects under SECI mechanism, improve payment security mechanism available with SECI and enlarge its scope. In this context, the least expectation from NEDCL is that it would pave the way to honouring the contractual obligations under power purchase/sale agreements in letter and spirit,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NTPC PowerGrid Corporation of India Limited National Electricity Distribution Company Limited Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana Indian power sector
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp