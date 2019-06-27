Home Business

SpiceJet to begin Mumbai-Hong Kong flight from end July

The airline also said it will soon connect the city with international destinations such as Colombo and Kathmandu.

By PTI

MUMBAI: No-frills carrier SpiceJet Thursday said it will begin direct services to Hong Kong from Mumbai from end July.

The Gurugram-based airline already has operations to the Hong Kong from New Delhi.

SpiceJet will deploy Boeing 737-800s on the new routes, which it claims is first by any domestic carrier, it said in a statement, adding since April, it has launched 76 new flights connecting Mumbai to multiple domestic and international destinations.

The airline also announced introductory all-inclusive promotional fare starting at Rs 16,700 to Hong Kong and at Rs 19,200 from Hong Kong to Mumbai.

Starting April, it has announced around 124 new flights which includes 76 connecting Mumbai, 20 connecting Delhi and eight flights between Mumbai and Delhi.

It has also announced many international flights from Mumbai, connecting the megapolis with Riyadh, Dhaka, and Jeddah from July. It had also launched services on the Mumbai-Bangkok sector in May.

