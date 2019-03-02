Home Business

If revenues don’t perk up, it could upset Centre’s fiscal deficit applecart

Slower than anticipated GDP growth raises concerns about fiscal deficit breach yet again, even as tax and non-tax revenue cont inue to disappoint.

Published: 02nd March 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

GDP

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slower than anticipated GDP growth raises concerns about fiscal deficit breach yet again, even as tax and non-tax revenue continue to disappoint. Last month’s interim budget had set fiscal deficit for FY19 at 3.4 per cent, though the government took comfort in the fact that the actual numbers will print lower. In January, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) revised GDP data upwards, but the Finance Ministry used the previous estimate to calculate deficit.

Going by the revised numbers, deficit was likely to print around 3.2 per cent, which is lower than the set target of 3.3 per cent. Moreover, tax revenue, particularly GST, was giving mixed signals and officials, who had already cut down spending, hoped deficit can be reined in as revenue fares better. But all such hopes were punctured on Thursday as the CSO estimated that GDP for FY19 will grow at 7 per cent against its previous estimate of 7.2 per cent.

Provided revenue plays catch up and deficit remains at the anticipated Rs 6 lakh crore, fiscal deficit will probably settle at 3.32 per cent and not upset the economic applecart. 

Trouble is, deficit has already touched Rs 7.71 lakh crore, and unless Centre finds more revenue, deficit woes may continue. Similarly, for FY20, though the upward revision of GDP estimates indicates fiscal deficit will be lower than the targeted 3.4 per cent, a lot depends on the revenue run-rate.

Devendra Pant, chief economist of India Ratings, said the latest data will help achieve fiscal deficit target, but raised concerns about the growth in nominal GDP (adjusted for inflation). On Thursday, the CSO pegged nominal GDP growth of 11.5 per cent during FY20. “With real GDP growth (adjusted for inflation) and inflation being low, achieving 11.5 per cent nominal growth will be tough,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GDP GDP growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp