Jet Airways share price rises 5.32 per cent

Jet Airways stated that it grounded two more aircraft due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors, taking the number of grounded aircraft to 21. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shares of debt-laden Jet Airways rose as much as 6.3 per cent on BSE in early trade on Friday and closed at Rs 234.64, up 5.32 per cent than previous day’s closing, following reports that its founder Naresh Goyal might step down as chairman.

Meanwhile, Goyal, in a letter to employees on Friday, urged them “to bear with me through this difficult situation” and that he is prepared to make any “sacrifice” to keep the airline afloat. He assured that the company will ensure a fresh detailed update to be provided to them “by the 18th of this month”, by which time the situation is likely to ease up. 

Jet also stated that it grounded two more aircraft due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors, taking the number of grounded aircraft to 21. 

