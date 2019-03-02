Home Business

Startups offering more efficient healthcare: EY

The survey was conducted among 60 life sciences and healthcare startups in the country.

Published: 02nd March 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Startups

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

The Indian health care system is being reshaped by three forces: increasing health care demand, technological ubiquity and rising patient awareness, said a report from Ernst & Young (EY). The adoption of emerging technologies and tools by healthcare players, especially startups, have the potential to offer solutions to meet increasing demand by improving affordability and accessibility, added.

According to the survey, 82 per cent of life sciences and healthcare startups offer improved affordability, accessibility and efficiency in their products and services leveraging emerging technology. Titled ‘Life Sciences 4.0: Transforming Healthcare in India’, the report said that the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and an aging population are the major factors leading to increasing demand for specialised healthcare in India.

The survey was conducted among 60 life sciences and healthcare startups in the country. About 35 per cent of startups surveyed say that taking feedback from patients and physicians was one of the most important success factors, followed by a focus on product innovation, and industrial and technical know-how. 

Indian life sciences companies have started taking small, experimental steps on their 4.0 journey. Some key areas where these firms have started adopting digital technologies include patient engagement, physician engagement, smart mobile apps for appointment bookings, R&D efficiency, and supply chain management.

“Today, in India and globally, technological advancements are redefining products and enabling customisation of services in the healthcare industry. Emerging technologies for example, robotics, blockchain, 3D printing and artificial intelligence and scientific breakthroughs such as gene editing have led to the transformation of life sciences companies’ business models,” said Sriram Shrinivasan, Global Emerging Markets Health and Life Sciences leader and National Health Services Sector leader, EY. 

42 per cent of the survey’s respondents feel that receiving timely and substantial funding will provide an opportunity for driving further business growth, while 38 per cent feel product innovation and rising market potential due to rising incomes, health and technological awareness also have a key role to play. 23 per cent also pointed towards strong government support as a responsible factor for attaining the next level of business growth. “Going forward, life sciences companies must invest in the three new capabilities: personalization, customer engagement and data literacy,” Shrinivasan added.

Funding is a key challenge

In terms of business challenges, 35 per cent of startups mentioned receiving funding was the key challenge
43 per cent of startups surveyed in the sector are bootstrapped.

Another 42 per cent are also leveraging government incubators to get needed support.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EY Ernst & Young Startups

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp