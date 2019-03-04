Home Business

Why women need to think of money

Women usually live longer than men, it’s a fact — which means they will have to plan their retirement better. 

Published: 04th March 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

rupee, money

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Sindhu)

By pv subramanyam
Express News Service

Women need to think about money far more than men! 

Let us start from the very beginning. Girls are taught to be pretty, carry around a purse and spend, while men are taught to build. Lego for boys and Barbie dolls for girls. Girls are almost psyched into believing that there is something called a ‘shopping therapy’ and all problems are solved by going shopping. I find women with multiple UNUSED shoes and dresses, just like that. This is not girls’ fault at all; it is just the way that girls are psyched right from their childhood. They are more tuned to spending than building. 

Girls have to fight their way to get good education. Unless a girl is really brilliant, even middle-class families may not be willing to invest Rs 2.5 crore for their education, say, to become an MD or MS, or do super specialisation. So, the investment that goes into educating a girl child will be less than the investment that goes to educating a boy.

Girls give up their career far more easily than their husbands. Even if a girl has spent Rs 45 lakh on her education, stays in a metro, and is earning Rs 20 lakh a year, she will give it up for a husband staying in a non-metro and earning Rs 30 lakh. You can put a decimal in between these numbers if you feel they are too high, but I guess you get the drift. Also, girls/women give up their careers in the middle for transfers/change of jobs, which again means a gender gap in salaries. 

Girls have babies. Absolutely true! A girl takes a break to have a baby (or babies) and that means a break for three months to three years. It is not easy to get back into a job in such a competitive world, and the gender pay gap widens. 

Women are care givers! Whether it is a child with special needs or writing Class 10 exam, or a parent needing care, the first port of call is the woman. I am not criticising this. I am just saying why women tend to have lesser saving or investment than their husbands or brothers. 

Women do not learn about investing. Their fathers, husbands, brothers… somebody looks after their money EVEN if they are into banking, mutual funds or insurance. I have no clue why this happens, but well-qualified women are more than willing to abdicate their financial duties. It’s sad, and requires to change. 

Women usually live longer than men, it’s a fact — which means they will have to plan their retirement better. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp