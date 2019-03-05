Home Business

Audi India launches A6 Lifestyle Edition priced at Rs 49.99 lakh

German luxury car maker Audi Tuesday launched its A6 sedan Lifestyle Edition in India, priced at Rs 49.99 lakh.

Published: 05th March 2019 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury car maker Audi Tuesday launched its A6 sedan Lifestyle Edition in India, priced at Rs 49.99 lakh.

The A6 Lifestyle Edition is equipped with new added features and accessories such as rear seat entertainment, mobile coffee machine Espresso Mobil and entry exit lights with Audi logo projection, among others, Audi India said in a statement.

These features are meant for the new age customers who like to move around impressively and with style, Audi India Head Rahil Ansari said.

"With the introduction of the Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition, we have further increased the luxury quotient of the already favourite Audi A6 amongst the luxury car buyers," he said.

With the rear seat entertainment, rear seat passengers can enjoy infotainment through networked tablets with 25.65 cm touch screen that also works outside the car, the company said.

Currently, the A6 sedan is available with 1.8 litre petrol engine and 2 litre diesel engine options.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Audi India A6

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp