Mining giant Vedanta appoints Ajay Kapur as CEO of aluminium, power business

Kapur joins Vedanta from Ambuja Cements, where he was the managing director and CEO for its India business.

Vedanta

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mining giant Vedanta Tuesday said it has appointed Ajay Kapur as the chief executive officer of its aluminium and power business.

Kapur joins Vedanta from Ambuja Cements, where he was the managing director and CEO for its India business.

"Ajay will provide leadership for unlocking the full potential of our aluminium and power business which is a USD 10 billion asset with a revenue of USD 6 billion.

"His enormous experience in the infrastructure sector will definitely work towards driving growth of India's largest aluminium capacity," Vedanta Resources Executive Chairman Anil Agarwal was quoted as saying in a statement.

Kapur brings with him an experience of 31 years across business verticals.

He will drive key priorities for the aluminium business which include strong focus on volume and cost and improving efficiencies, among others.

Vedanta produces 2.3 million tonne of aluminium per annum, generates eight GW of power and operates two million tonne per annum alumina refinery.

"Vedanta is a progressive organisation with a wide presence across natural resources, strong asset footprint, financial strength and above all strong values. I am excited to join Vedanta as CEO for aluminium and power," Kapur said.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia and Australia.

The company is a leading producer of oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium, steel and commercial power.

