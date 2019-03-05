Home Business

With RBI approval, DBS opens India subsidiary

At present, only 10 per cent of the bank’s loans are in the retail segment with corporate loans making up the rest.

Published: 05th March 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| File)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: DBS, the Singapore headquartered bank, announced the formal launch of its Indian subsidiary — DBS Bank India — a week after it received Reserve Bank of India’s approval, becoming the second foreign bank to operate through the wholly owned subsidiary model, after the State Bank of Mauritius.

DBS, which plans to continue with the combination of digital platform as well as physical branches, said it would create 100 customer touch points across 25 cities in the next 12-18 months. This month, it plans to open nine new branches across major cities, and also five branches in unbanked rural centres.

“With DBIL, DBS will accelerate its growth plans, expand its operations and build greater scale in India through a ‘phygital’ model to further serve large corporates, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and individual customers. Unlike other banks who want to stick to the top-end of the market, we want to go deep. We are convinced that for any bank to be successful in long term in this country, it cannot be in the creamy layer,” said Piyush Gupta, DBS group chief executive.

The bank’s balance sheet has crossed Rs 50,000 crore mark in 2018 and it plans to triple this in next five years, said Surojit Shome, CEO, DBS Bank India. It also plans to expand its SME and retail business to around 30 per cent of the book both on the asset and liability side, Shome said. At present, only 10 per cent of the bank’s loans are in the retail segment with corporate loans making up the rest.

Capex

DBS had brought in I1,800 crore additional capital in 2018 and the bank would be spending around I125-150 crore for branch expansion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DBS State Bank of Mauritius

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp