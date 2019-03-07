Home Business

IBBI signs pact with International Finance Corporation to train professionals

The IBBI writes and enforces rules for processes -- corporate insolvency resolution, corporate liquidation, individual insolvency resolution and individual bankruptcy.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Contract

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has signed a cooperation agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to train professionals, the government said on Thursday.

The pact calls for organising workshops and training for insolvency professionals and IBBI officers, training the trainers, development of a national insolvency programme besides insolvency and valuation examinations. The agreement runs through till June 30, 2021.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 provides for re-organisation and insolvency resolution of corporate persons, partnership firms and individuals in a time-bound manner. The aim is to maximise assets value of such persons, to promote entrepreneurship, availability of credit and balance the interests of all the stakeholders.

For this purpose, the government has established an institutional infrastructure comprising of adjudicating authorities, the IBBI, insolvency professionals, insolvency professional agencies and information utilities.

The IBBI writes and enforces rules for processes -- corporate insolvency resolution, corporate liquidation, individual insolvency resolution and individual bankruptcy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Finance Corporation IBBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp