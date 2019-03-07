Home Business

Korea Exim Bank to give Rs 4,100 crore loan for Vizag Metro

The Andhra government had earlier sent a proposal in this regard to the Central government, which in turn forwarded it to Korea Exim Bank.

Published: 07th March 2019 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | ENS)

By IANS

AMARAVATI: Korea Exim Bank has come forward to extend a Rs 4,100 crore loan for Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project.

A team of officials from Korea Exim Bank on Wednesday called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary A.C. Punetha here and discussed the loan proposal and related issues.

The state government had earlier sent a proposal in this regard to the Central government, which in turn forwarded it to Korea Exim Bank. Following this, the Bank deputed a team to Amaravati to hold talks with the state government.

The Chief Secretary urged the delegation to ensure that the loan is made available in time to take up the project.

Punetha said Visakhapatnam Metro was a prestigious project and the government was keen to execute it expeditiously.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vizag Metro Korea Exim Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp