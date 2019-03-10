Home Business

India lost $18.5 billion in 2017 due to digital black markets, says survey

The report also highlights that currently a handful of India-based vendors are already on these sites, offering Indian opium and other contraband to customers in India and abroad.

Published: 10th March 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Digital is fast engulfing our lives. Even as the world is looking at open banking, we too in India are already embracing a digital economy on a democratised rail. But, there’s a catch that nobody is talking about.

This increasing digitisation is accompanied with emerging cyber threats like digital black markets, where the sale of contraband and illegal services is a big and profitable business. India suffered an economic loss of $18.5 billion in 2017 due to business on the digital black markets, a fourfold increase from $4.2 billion in 2014, finds a report revealed by Gateway House. While the think tank is currently collating the statistics for 2018, the biggest question of the hour is how to clamp down on such dark-net markets.

Sameer Patil, Fellow, National Security Studies & Director, Centre for International Security, Gateway House said that these marketplaces, which have now become the mainstay of online illicit activity in India and around the world, have an average life span of one to one-and-a-half-years but ensure high quality of contraband and address customers’ grievances over quality, shipment, and payment. “At present, digital black market activity in India is limited, but it is only a matter of time before it increases,” he added.

The report also highlights that currently a handful of India-based vendors are already on these sites, offering Indian opium and other contraband to customers in India and abroad. “These marketplaces threaten our national security as their offerings of contraband, malicious software and illegal services have lured organised criminal networks, terrorist groups and other non-state actors as a force multiplier for illicit activities,” Patil said, adding that India still lacks a comprehensive understanding of digital black market activity and the technological and forensic skills to deal with it.

The think tank, in a research paper, Partnering for Prosperity: India-Canada Collaboration to Curb Digital Black Markets, has recommended that India establish more offensive cybersecurity cooperation and partner with like-minded countries such as Canada, a global leader in artificial intelligence and cyber forensics. Both India and Canada can work together to discredit these marketplaces through Sybil attacks, wherein a reputation system is subverted by forging identities in peer-to-peer networks.

Cyber threat

Digital black market or sale of contraband and illegal services online is emerging a big cyber threat.

These marketplaces have an average life span of one to one-and-a-half-years.

However, they ensure high quality of contraband and address customers’ grievances over quality, shipment, and payment.

India still lacks a comprehensive understanding of digital black market activity and the technological and forensic skills to deal with it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Survey Cyber threats Digital black market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp