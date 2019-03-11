Home Business

Amid reports of loan approval cash-strapped Jet Airways shares jump over 4 per cent

According to a report, the airline has raised loan worth Rs 1,100 crore and a non-fund based credit facility of Rs 950 crore from PNB.

Published: 11th March 2019 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Image of Jet Airways aircraft used for representation. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Jet Airways gained over 4 per cent Monday amid reports that the cash-strapped airline has secured a loan worth over Rs 2,000 crore from Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Intra-day, the stock rose 4.68 per cent to a high of Rs 254.50 on BSE. Similarly, on NSE, the scrip rose to an intra-day high of Rs 255, up 4.83 per cent. According to a report, the airline has raised loan worth Rs 1,100 crore and a non-fund based credit facility of Rs 950 crore from PNB.

It said the loan has been raised through two separate agreements with the state-run bank. Under one agreement, Jet Airways received a credit facility of Rs 1,050 crore, and a non-fund based facility of Rs 700 crore.

The other agreement has a credit facility of Rs 1,000 crore that includes a term loan of Rs 750 crore and a non-fund based facility of Rs 250 crore, the report added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE NSE Jet Airways Shares PNB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp