Home Business

HC directs Centre to release Tata Sky STBs seized for not displaying MRP

The interim order came on Tata Sky's plea challenging the seizure of its STBs for not displaying the MRP.

Published: 11th March 2019 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Sky

A Tata Sky set-top box (Photo| Tata Sky website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court directed the Centre on Monday to release all the Tata Sky set-top boxes (STBs), barring five pieces, which were seized by the government for not displaying the maximum retail price (MRP).

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambani, in an interim order, directed the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to release the over six lakh STBs it had seized in January but allowed it to keep five of those for continuing with its probe.

Issuing the direction, the bench said the government's decision was "prima facie arbitrary" and resulted not only in a financial loss to the direct broadcast satellite television provider, but also affected consumers who could not shift to the new STBs.

"Here, the arbitrariness is writ large on the face of it," the bench added.

It said the proceedings initiated by the government might go on in accordance with law and the company would participate in it.

With the directions, the bench listed the matter for further hearing on July 27.

The interim order came on Tata Sky's plea challenging the seizure of its STBs for not displaying the MRP.

The company, in its petition, has also challenged the constitutional validity of a rule, which makes it mandatory to display the MRP on STBs.

Besides seeking setting aside of the January 17 seizure report, Tata Sky has also requested that Rule 4 of the Legal Metrology Rules, which makes declaring the MRP on STBs mandatory, be quashed.

It has also sought quashing of an August 9, 2018 circular by which the rule was made applicable to STBs.

The company has contended that it is not required to declare the MRP on STBs as those fall under the definition of "industrial-consumer" according to the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011.

It has also said that since the STBs are not for sale, there is no need to indicate the MRP on those.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Sky

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp