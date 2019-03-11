Home Business

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to bring Rs 1 lakh crore back to banks

Sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said that while the government had kept a distance from the resolution process, a communication was sent to the tribunal to resolve the cases earlier.

Published: 11th March 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

After dragging on for 583 days — against the prescribed 270-day resolution period delineated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) — ArcelorMittal finally won the Rs 42,000 crore bid for Essar Steel. While the wait has been a bit longer for Mittal, experts feel that in the next few weeks, they may several similar cases coming to a logical end, facilitating recovery of Rs 1 lakh crore for financial creditors by March-end.

“Last week, we saw some of the cases finally seeing closure. In the coming few weeks, there will be speedy decision in many such pending cases. We expect the banks to recover Rs 1 lakh crore by the end of this month,” a senior Corporate Affairs Ministry official told this publication.

On Friday, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) asked Essar Steel’s Committee of Creditors (CoC) to reconsider the distribution pattern of dues. It  suggested the lenders to give 15 per cent of the total offer to operational creditors. The Essar Steel case is one among the 12 large cases admitted early on under the newly formed insolvency code.

Similarly, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal also directed the Delhi bench of NCLT to decide on JSW Steel Ltd’s bid for the debt-ridden Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd by March 31, 2019, another high-profile case.

“We expect adjudicating authority (NCLT) to decide the case at an early date to ensure that the matter is decided before the end of this financial year,” the appellate tribunal said.

Sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said that while the government had kept a distance from the resolution process, a communication was sent to the tribunal to resolve the cases earlier.

“The IBC is finally settling down. Professionals are trying to work on the chinks in the code, which became visible in many long-drawn cases. While the ministry maintains a safe distance, it had, however, communicated (that) quick resolution of some cases, which are dragging for long (must be made). The creation of new benches will enable faster disposal of cases,” the MCA official further added.

Currently, there are 14 NCLT benches in the country, including the Principal Bench at New Delhi, and three recently added benches at Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kochi (Kerala) and Cuttack (Odisha).The government last week had approved establishment of two new benches of NCLT, one at Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh and the other at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has so far brought close to Rs 3 lakh crore back into the banking system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp