Wipro positioned as leader in IDC MarketScape

By ANI

BENGALURU: IT major Wipro Limited has been recognised as a leader in the IDC MarketScape, which evaluated 16 service providers on their services and delivery capabilities across DevOps disciplines.

In addition, it analysed the companies using over 100 other criteria and 34 in-depth customer interviews spanning 11 countries and 10 industries.

“In IDC's evaluation, Wipro demonstrated strong capabilities in terms of its DevOps services offerings, delivery model and scalability,” said the report.

Phil Dunmore, Vice President and Global Head, Consulting, Wipro Limited said findings of the report show that a large number of companies are embracing DevOps on a large scale, and increasingly rely on companies like Wipro to drive digital transformation with DevOps as a critical enabler.

"In the face of aggressive competition, the big asks from our clients are how to strengthen customer loyalty, create new sources of value, drive organisational efficiency, and disrupt the market with new business models," he said.