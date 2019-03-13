Home Business

Government modifies rules to help solar parks get land

India has 34 solar parks operating in 21 states with a total capacity of 20,000 MW.

Published: 13th March 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Solar power

For represntational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to remove hindrances related to availability of land and evacuation issues, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has issued a memorandum proposing modifications to the guidelines issued for development of solar parks and ultra-mega solar parks.

“In order to address the two most critical elements, such as land and power evacuation infrastructure for solar parks, a new mode is being introduced for development of renewable energy parks (solar/wind/hybrid/other RE parks) through Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI),” the ministry said in a notification.

Under the new guidelines, called Mode-7, SECI will make both government and private land available to successful bidders for setting up projects with the assistance of state governments. The state government would be paid a facilitation charge of Rs 0.02 per unit of power being generated in these parks. This facilitation charge would be paid by renewable energy project developers for setting up projects in these lands in addition to any land cost. Also, no fund from Central Financial Assistance (CFA) would be used for the procurement of land, said the modified guidelines.

The ministry also said that about 16,650 MW capacity is still to be allocated under the scheme and the entire CFA available for this spare capacity under the solar park scheme would now be utilised for Mode-7. 

India has 34 solar parks operating in 21 states with a total capacity of 20,000 MW.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
solar parks ministry of new and renewable energy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp