Azim Premji gives Rs 52,750 crore Wipro shares to charity

Premji, the second richest Indian and 36th among the world’s richest as per the Forbes List in 2018, has pledged all value accruing from 34 per cent of shares in Wipro for philanthropic purposes.

Published: 14th March 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Wipro Chairman Azim Premji (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Azim Premji, chairman of Wipro and the Azim Premji Foundation, has committed `52,750 crore more in Wipro shares towards philanthropy, the company said in a statement. Premji, the second richest Indian and 36th among the world’s richest as per the Forbes List in 2018, has pledged all value accruing from 34 per cent of shares in Wipro for philanthropic purposes.

With this, the total percentage of holding in Wipro bequeathed to the foundation goes up to 67 per cent and the total endowment corpus contributed by Premji to `1.45 lakh crore.“...Premji’s philanthropic activities have an overarching vision to contribute to developing a just, equitable, humane & sustainable society in India,” the statement said.

The foundation works with state governments in Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh and in the north-eastern states, creating a network of educational institutions at district and state levels. 

