Home Business

California jury directs Johnson and Johnson's to pay $29 million to cancer patient

The court found that the baby powder was a "substantial contributing factor" in giving Teresa Leavitt terminal cancer.

Published: 14th March 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Johnson's Baby Powder

A bottle of Johnson's Baby Powder is seen in a photo illustration taken in New York (Reuters)

By Associated Press

OAKLAND(CALIFORNIA): Johnson & Johnson's must pay $29 million to a woman who claimed its baby powder gave her terminal cancer, a California jury ruled on Wednesday.

A Superior Court jury in Oakland found the world's largest health care company mainly liable for Teresa Leavitt's mesothelioma. The verdict said that the baby powder was a "substantial contributing factor" in her illness.

Her suit is one of many that link cancers to asbestos in Johnson & Johnson's talc-based products and contend that the company concealed the health risk for decades. Requests for comment from the New Jersey-based comment were not immediately answered.

Johnson & Johnson's is facing some 13,000 similar lawsuits around the country. The company has insisted that its talc-based products are demonstrably safe but it has lost a string of court cases.

Last year, a Los Angeles jury awarded $25.7 million to a woman who blamed her cancer on the powder.
A jury in Missouri last year awarded $4.69 million to 22 women. Johnson & Johnson's stock price dropped nearly 2 per cent after hours on Wednesday before recovering to close at $139.41.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Johnson & Johnsons Johnson & Johnsons woman cancer Talcum powder cancer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp