NTPC signs pact with Indian Railways for fly ash transportation

An MoU has been signed with Hazipur-based East Central Railway Zone with the aim of enhancing ash utilisation at Rihand and Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power plants.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run NTPC on Thursday said it has teamed up with the Indian Railways for fly ash transportation, a move that will help enhance ash utilisation at Rihand and Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power plants.

NTPC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hazipur-based East Central Railway Zone for transportation of fly ash under Indian Railways' Special Freight Train Operator (SFTO) scheme.

According to the company statement, NTPC has become the first entity in the country to sign an SFTO agreement with Indian Railways. "At NTPC, sustainable ash utilisation is one of the key focus areas for us as part of our commitment to safeguard the environment. Ash is now also looked at as a commodity, which can translate into a steady revenue stream for the company in the long run," said PK Sinha, ED (EMG, AM and Safety) NTPC.

The pact with Indian Railways for fly ash transportation will help enhance ash utilisation at Rihand and Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power plants and it will be further extended to other NTPC projects. "We decided to go with Indian Railways since it has the necessary capability to transport fly ash in bulk in the region at a lower cost," Sinha added.

Fly ash will be transported by Bogey Tank For Alumina Powder (BTAP) rakes, which are leak proof wagons with special air fluidizing system. As part of the agreement, NTPC has procured three BTAP rakes and each rake will have a capacity of 3,060-tonne ash. The first of the three rakes are expected to arrive by October 2019.

The signing of the MoU with Indian Railways is a definitive step towards further enhancing fly ash utilisation limit at NTPC plants. Further, it will ease the sourcing of raw materials for downstream industries in the region. KK Singh, Regional Executive Director, Northern Region, NTPC signed the MoU on behalf of the company in Patna on Wednesday.

