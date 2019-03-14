Home Business

Sensex jumps over 150 points; Nifty nears 11,400

According to Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities, Nifty has given a strong breakout and is expected remain strong going ahead.

Published: 14th March 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

File Image of BSE. (File | Reuters )

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE benchmark Sensex rose over 150 points Thursday led by gains in financial stocks amid unabated foreign fund inflow and positive domestic cues.

The 30-share index was trading 141.80 points, or 0.38 per cent, higher at 37,893.97, while the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 33.75 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 11,375.45.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index ended 216.51 points, or 0.58 per cent, higher at 37,752.17.

The broader NSE Nifty closed with gains of 40.50 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 11,341.70.

Top gainers in early trade include Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, HDFC twins, L&T, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and RIL, rising up to 2.50 per cent.

While, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, HUL, TCS, ITC and M&M were among the top losers, falling up to 1.37 per cent.

According to Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities, Nifty has given a strong breakout and is expected remain strong going ahead.

Broad-based participation is seen which supportive of the positive outlook of the market.

Domestic equities extended their gains to the fourth session as investors anticipate a better performance by the ruling NDA government in the upcoming general election, helping investors develop risk appetite, amid sustained foreign fund inflows, experts said.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 2,722.

28 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,508.14 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.01 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.09 per cent, Kospi shed 0.16 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.19 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.58 per cent higher on Wednesday.

The rupee, meanwhile, fell 24 paise to 69.78 against the US dollar in opening trade Thursday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks and rising crude oil prices.

The benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.37 per cent to trade at USD 67.80 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex Nifty BSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp