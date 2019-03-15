Harley-Davidson drives in two new superbikes

By Express News Service

American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson on Thursday launched two premium bikes in India — the Forty-Eight Special and 2019 Street Glide Special — at introductory prices of Rs 10.98 lakh and Rs 30.53 lakh respectively. The company now offers customers a total of 17 models in the country.

The Forty-Eight Special gets a 1202 cc, Evolution V-Twin engine, which churns out 96 Nm of torque. The sportster boasts an emulsion rear shock with a screw pre-load adjuster that helps in easy adjustment to suit different riding styles. The Forty-Eight Special also comes with split nine-spoke cast aluminium wheels, 7.25-inch tallboy handlebars, triple clamps and 49 mm front forks.

On the other hand, the 2019 Street Glide Special is powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin engine. The 1,868 cc motor is good for 163 Nm of torque and the tourer gets talon cast aluminium wheels with 32 mm brakes. High performing front and rear suspension, along with easily adjustable rear shocks, results in a controlled drive, said the firm.

“Harley-Davidson was one of the earliest entrants in the premium motorcycle category in India. Completing 10 years in India is just the beginning as we remain the cruiser of choice for many riders,” Harley-Davidson India Managing Director Sajeev Rajasekharan said. He also added that the firm aims to further consolidate its position in the over 1,600-cc segment in India, which it currently dominates with an over 90 per cent market share. Sales in this segment currently stands at over 600 units annually in India. Rajasekharan also noted that last few years have witnessed consistent growth in terms of big bikes.