Home Business

Harley-Davidson drives in two new superbikes

The company now offers customers a total of 17 models in the country. 

Published: 15th March 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson on Thursday launched two premium bikes in India — the Forty-Eight Special and 2019 Street Glide Special — at introductory prices of Rs 10.98 lakh and Rs 30.53 lakh respectively. The company now offers customers a total of 17 models in the country. 

The Forty-Eight Special gets a 1202 cc, Evolution V-Twin engine, which churns out 96 Nm of torque. The sportster boasts an emulsion rear shock with a screw pre-load adjuster that helps in easy adjustment to suit different riding styles. The Forty-Eight Special also comes with split nine-spoke cast aluminium wheels, 7.25-inch tallboy handlebars, triple clamps and 49 mm front forks. 

On the other hand, the 2019 Street Glide Special is powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin engine. The 1,868 cc motor is good for 163 Nm of torque and the tourer gets talon cast aluminium wheels with 32 mm brakes. High performing front and rear suspension, along with easily adjustable rear shocks, results in a controlled drive, said the firm.

“Harley-Davidson was one of the earliest entrants in the premium motorcycle category in India. Completing 10 years in India is just the beginning as we remain the cruiser of choice for many riders,” Harley-Davidson India Managing Director Sajeev Rajasekharan said. He also added that the firm aims to further consolidate its position in the over 1,600-cc segment in India, which it currently dominates with an over 90 per cent market share. Sales in this segment currently stands at over 600 units annually in India. Rajasekharan also noted that last few years have witnessed consistent growth in terms of big bikes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp