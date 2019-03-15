Home Business

How to boost businesses in times of evolving technology

Australian researchers, scientists and designers study the fundamental brain science and psychology behind innovation.

Published: 15th March 2019

By IANS

SYDNEY: Focussing on the science behind what makes some start-ups thrive and others fail, Australian researchers, have unveiled a new lab that will use cutting edge neuroscience to advise how businesses can thrive in a world of constant technological change.

The "Future Minds Lab", launched at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney this week, will include a team of 20 scientists, designers and psychologists to study the fundamental brain science and psychology behind innovation.

The team will work with industry partners to produce products and services to improve the way institutions and businesses approach different forms of innovation.

"Using fundamental research and development, our team is creating products and programmes to ensure workplaces and businesses are more resilient and better equipped to adapt to constant technological change," Joel Pearson, Professor at the varsity, said in a statement. "By using cutting edge neuroscience, we can discover what makes successful founders, teams and companies," Pearson explained.

The lab, a 300-square metre custom built centre with virtual reality rooms, testing stations, brain stimulation devices, neuroimaging tech and research offices, will be used to develop products such as customised cognitive tests for start-ups and psychological interventions and online education programmes. "Using technology such as gamified objective tests and mobile brain measurement, we will be able to develop tests that measure traits and abilities like creativity, resilience..." the Professor said.

The lab will develop science-backed hiring apps and tools that can measure diverse traits and abilities. These tools will leverage the latest Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to assess job candidates' fit for specific roles and organisations. "Workshops will be delivered to start-up founders that aim to increase their resilience and stress management techniques, decrease burnout, and help founders enhance their mental fitness," Pearson noted.

Technology in business Future Minds Lab Australia business technology

