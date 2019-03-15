Home Business

Jet Airways' pilots approach Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on salary arrears

The cash-strapped full service airline has been making delayed salary payment for the last few months and has also defaulted on loan repayments.

Published: 15th March 2019 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Santosh Gangwar (File |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The pilots' union of crisis-hit Jet Airways has approached the government flagging concerns about salary arrears, saying that the situation is leading to extreme tension and frustration, according to a letter.

The cash-strapped full service airline has been making delayed salary payment for the last few months and has also defaulted on loan repayments.

Against this backdrop, the National Aviator's Guild (NAG) -- a grouping of over 1,000 pilots of Jet Airways -- has written to Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar.

In the letter, dated March 6, the grouping has raised concerns about persistent delay in salary payment of member pilots.

"This situation is leading to extreme tension and frustration amongst our members, hardly an ideal situation for pilots in the cockpit. All pleas to the management in this regard have fallen on deaf ears," the letter said.

ALSO READ | DGCA may bar Jet Airways from accepting advance bookings

A Jet Airways spokesperson said it has not received any such communication.

The response came to a query regarding the pilots' union approaching the labour ministry regarding salary arrears.

"The company remains committed to meet its salary obligations towards its employees and clearing all pending dues," the spokesperson said.

Jet Airways has been looking at various ways to raise funds amid acute liquidity crunch that has forced it to ground aircraft, cancel flights in large numbers, shutdown stations and delay salary payments to its pilots and engineers along with other senior staff.

On March 8, Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal wrote to Etihad Airways Group CEO Tony Douglas seeking an urgent funding of Rs 750 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Aviator's Guild Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp